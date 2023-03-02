President Ilham Aliyev suggests forming a Like-Minded Group of Mine-Affected Countries

2 March 2023 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

“Since a number of NAM member countries are among the most contaminated countries by mines and unexploded ordnances, I would like to suggest forming a Like-Minded Group of Mine-Affected Countries to make our voice heard globally,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.

