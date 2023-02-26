Azerbaijan's Regional Development PU arranges "Justice for Khojaly!" flash mob

26 February 2023 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Regional Development Public Union has organized a "Justice for Khojaly!" flash mob, Azernews reports.

On the initiative of the Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, as part of the "Justice for Khojaly!" international campaign, on February 25, a flash mob was held with the participation of volunteers, and the "The Cry of the Mother" monument was visited.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

