US Embassy in Azerbaijan expresses condolences over January 20 tragedy

20 January 2023 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

A delegation of the US State Department headed by Mark Cameron, Director of the Office for Caucasian Affairs and Regional Conflicts of the Bureau for European and Eurasian Affairs of the US Department of State, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, Azernews reports.

The US Embassy also expressed its condolences on Twitter.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the friends and family that lost their loved ones during the violent crackdown, and remember the sacrifices made by those peacefully making a stand in support of their beliefs," the statement said.

On January 20, 1990, 40,000 strong Soviet troops entered the Azerbaijani capital Baku from several directions, invading the city in a desperate, brutal, and yet futile attempt to strangle the growing independence movement and to prevent the fall of the Soviet communist regime in Azerbaijan and punish ordinary people who had rallied on the streets to voice their legitimate protest against the violation of their homeland's territorial integrity.

Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

January 20, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days of the country, and at the same time as a heroic page.

