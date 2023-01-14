Azerbaijan approves procedure for ensuring children’s safe access to education

14 January 2023 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution approving the "Procedure for ensuring children’s safe and equal access to education, social, and other services in emergency situations, during a pandemic, and other similar special situations", Azernews reports.

This document has been approved to ensure the implementation of subparagraph 5.1.5 of the "Action Plan of the Strategy for Children for 2020-2025", approved by Presidential Decree No. 2306 of November 27, 2020.

---

