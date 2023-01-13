Azerbaijan increases amount of personal pension of president

13 January 2023 13:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on increasing the amount of the personal pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and amending the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated June 11, 2002, No. 715 "On the establishment of the personal pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan".

According to the decree, the amount of the personal pension of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan is set at AZN1,500 ($882.3) from January 1, 2023.

