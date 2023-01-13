Azerbaijan sets presidential pension for carers of disabled people under age of 18

13 January 2023 11:39 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the amount of presidential pension for carers of disabled people under the age of 18.

According to the decree, the amount of the monthly presidential pension to persons caring for persons with 81-100 percent impairment of body functions or persons with an established disability under the age of 18 years has been set at AZN100 ($58.8) from January 1, 2023.

