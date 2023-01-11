Day 31: Azerbaijanis stand tall against illegal mining in Karabakh [PHOTO]

11 January 2023 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

For 31 days now in a row, representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations (NGO) and eco-activists have been picketing the Lachin-Khankendi road against illegal mining of the natural resources in areas under the temporary control of the Russian peacekeepers, Azernews reports, adding that their spirit and mood remain high despite the snowy weather.

At the same time, vehicles continue to pass freely through the road. This way, conditions were created for the unhindered passage of 20 trucks and one passenger car belonging to the Russian peacekeepers along the road from Khankendi toward Lachin.

The failure of the Russian peacekeeping contingent to prevent the illicit exploitation of natural resources in Karabakh has resulted in the ongoing protest on the major road that passes by Shusha. As a result of the December 3 and 7, 2022, talks with the Russian peacekeeping command, a delegation comprising specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold Company was to conduct a preliminary monitoring of the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in Karabakh, where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, as well as related environmental and other problems.

However, due to the inaction of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not take place and resulted in the continuous protest of the Azerbaijani eco-activists, thus paving the way for the birth of a new movement.

