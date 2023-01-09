Azerbaijan reveals procedure for guaranteeing loans to business entities on liberated lands

9 January 2023 19:01 (UTC+04:00)

The procedure for providing state guarantees and subsidies on interest on loans issued to business entities operating in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation has been published, Trend reports.

This was reflected in the "Procedure for ensuring state guarantees and subsidies on interest on loans provided to business entities operating in the territories liberated from occupation", approved by the decree of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

