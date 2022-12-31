Vehicles of Russian peacekeepers pass unhindered along Azerbaijan's Lachin-Khankandi road [PHOTO/VIDEO]

31 December 2022 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Conditions were again created for the movement of vehicles of Russian peacekeepers along the Lachin-Khankandi road of Azerbaijan near Shusha.

Supply vehicles and passenger cars of the peacekeepers have recently passed along the road, which once again proves that the road is open for humanitarian purposes, despite the rally.

Earlier, false information about Azerbaijanis allegedly blocking the Khankandi-Lachin road and preventing supply vehicles from passing was circulated in the Armenian media.

To recap, following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians.

---

