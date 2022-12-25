New details of mock Armenian rally in Khankendi revealed

25 December 2022 19:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

New details of the organization of the staged protest of Armenians in Khankendi have been revealed, Trend reports.

In order to attract as many people as possible to the event, on behalf of Ruben Vardanyan [fugitive Russian billionaire of Armenian origin], local Armenians from the villages closest to the Azerbaijani city were brought by special buses.

Reportedly, they were bribed with $30-40 per person, as well as free fuel, which is vital in winter conditions, both for drivers and for heating houses.

Previously, it became known that Vardanyan's mafia threatens teachers, doctors and representatives of other professions with dismissal. Those who have their own business are promised to create problems. The same threats are made against students and high school students. Employees of the so-called "law enforcement agencies" and "administrative structures" were warned that participation is mandatory. It is prescribed to participate in civilian clothes. Note that in order to create mass at the event, many were told to come with the whole family.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz