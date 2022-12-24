Pakistani citizens who tried to illegally cross Azerbaijani border with Russia detained [PHOTO]

24 December 2022 18:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Five Pakistani citizens, attempting to illegally cross the Azerbaijani border in the Russian direction on December 23, were detained on the 'Khudat' border detachment area of the Azerbaijani State Border Service's Border Troops, located near the Hazra village of Gusar district, the agency told Trend.

The investigation established that after officially arriving in Azerbaijan, the detainees intended to illegally immigrate to Russia, and then to Europe.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz