13 December 2022 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

As in other European countries, the energy crisis is worsening in France, Trend reports.

Paris has already begun to set various limits in order to save electricity. As a result, since November, the lights in offices and shops in Paris should be turned off at the end of the working day. The decision was made by the municipality of Paris. France Bleu, the local and regional radio station network in France announced that the enterprises that do not comply with the requirements will be fined between 750 and 1,500 euros.

Since December 1, the backlit advertising billboards, controlled by the municipality, have been turning off from 23:45 PM to 6:00 AM. The heating systems can be raised to a maximum of 19 degrees. In Paris, the temperature in public buildings gradually decreases from 19 to 18 degrees. The water temperature in the pools in Paris drops by one degree.

The country's official railway company, SNCF, is considering reducing the number of trains in case of serious power outages. The population has been warned about possible frequent power outages. It has been announced that schools will not work during extreme cold.

In general, the French authorities, within the framework of the "energy saving plan", plan to reduce energy consumption by 10 percent compared to last year.

The statement by French President Emmanuel Macron that in 2023, contraceptives will be free for young people aged 18 to 25 can also be attributed to a range of solutions to overcome the energy crisis. It is likely that Macron is trying to compensate in some way for the rapidly growing cost of energy in the country by providing free contraceptives worth 50 cents to young people.

With all this "austerity policy", Macron continues to support the interests of the Armenian lobby, which plays a direct role in helping him preserve his power. For example, the campaigns supporting Armenians in the country are expanding in various forms. This is done both with the assistance of the Armenians of France and at the expense of considerable funds allocated from the state budget. The main goal of the campaign is to raise 72 million euros. From November 17 to 20, 2022, 1.64 million euros have already been collected and sent to Armenia. It is reported that these funds were gathered as part of the traditional "Phonethon 2022".

The aid to Armenia is being provided against the background of restrictions imposed on the population of France due to the "energy crisis". Macron is sacrificing the interests of his people, and their right to a comfortable life in favor of the Armenian lobby.

In a recent interview about Azerbaijan, Macron said that France "does not sell its values for oil and gas." So why are French values being sold for the sake of the Armenian lobby? The answer to this question should be sought by the French, who elected Macron as president.

It can only be said that the French will keep observing the "success" of Macron's policy to ensure the country's energy security.

Perhaps the energy crisis in France will worsen so much that, as a remedy, Macron will address Azerbaijan in order to have a Caspian gas supply.

Could it be that the energy crisis in France will deepen so much that Macron eventually ask Azerbaijan for Caspian gas?

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz