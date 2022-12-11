Azernews.Az

Sunday December 11 2022

Members of Public Association of Veterans of Special Services visit grave of Heydar Aliyev [PHOTO]

11 December 2022 14:34 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend

On the death anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev, whose contribution to Azerbaijan was invaluable, the members of the "Alliance" Public Association of Veterans of Special Services of Azerbaijan visited the grave of Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honors, Trend reports.

They put flowers at national leader Heydar Aliyev's grave and paid tribute to him. Then, the members of the association visited the grave of the outstanding ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

