EU works extensively to build trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Toivo Klaar

10 December 2022 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The EU has worked extensively with Azerbaijan and Armenia to build trust between the two countries, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar said at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Trend reports via TRT World Forum's Twitter publication.

According to Klaar, there is a real desire for peace and opportunity for peace. But after 30 years of conflict, it takes a lot to build trust, and the EU has to take more steps in achieving this goal.

"Leadership is essential from both Yerevan and Baku. It’s not just about having leaders, it’s about bringing the populations and societies together," he said.

---

