Baku hands bodies of 146 Armenian servicemen over to Yerevan

29 November 2022 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijan has returned the bodies of 146 Armenian servicemen to Yerevan, Azernews reports, citing a tweet by the spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Ayxan Hajizada.

"Azerbaijan, demonstrating a strong commitment to IHL, continues to search for remains of Armenian soldiers killed during the latest military provocation by Armenia on September 12-14 along the undelimited border. So far, the remains of 146 soldiers returned to Armenia," he wrote.

To recap, units of the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in the Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions on the night of September 12 leading to 13. The Armenian sabotage groups mined land and supply roads linking the positions of the Azerbaijani army units in different directions, taking advantage of the area's steep topography and existing ravine gaps.

The clashes between the sides ensued as a result of the urgent efforts made by the Azerbaijani armed forces to quell these activities. As a result, 79 armed forces personnel were killed, the ministry detailed.

So far, the Armenian government reported 207 losses among its own military personnel. Moreover, 293 soldiers and three civilians were wounded, and 20 soldiers, were taken prisoner.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz