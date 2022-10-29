Azerbaijani FM congratulates Türkiye on Republic Day [PHOTO]

29 October 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov congratulated Türkiye on the Republic Day, Trend reports citing the Twitter post of FM on October 29.

"I congratulate brotherly Türkiye on Republic Day and convey my warmest and most sincere wishes.

I am confident that the Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood and union will grow stronger day by day and serve the progress and prosperity of our countries. Happy Republic Day!" he wrote.

