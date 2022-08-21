Azerbaijani Prime Minister expresses condolences to Turkish Vice President

21 August 2022 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov sent a letter of condolences to the Vice President of Türkiye Fuat Oktay, Trend reports.

Asadov said he was saddened by the news of numerous victims and injured as a result of severe road accidents in Gaziantep and Mardin cities of Türkiye, and expressed his deep condolences to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, as well as to the relatives and friends of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

---

