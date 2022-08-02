Defense Ministry discharges servicemen for posting footage on TikTok

2 August 2022 16:31 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

The servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army, who posted photos and videos related to the service on their personal social media accounts on TikTok, have been discharged from the army, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has reported.

According to the ministry, junior sergeant Sanan Farajov and private Yusif Bayramli contrary to the relevant orders of the ministry leadership, used smartphones during their service and shared photos and videos related to the service on their personal social media accounts.

The ministry added that Farajov and Bayramli were dismissed from the army on the terms of service discrepancy.

"Serious measures will be taken against military personnel, who grossly violate the rules of military ethics, as well as the requirements of the charters and relevant orders which prohibit the use of smartphones during service. The dismissed servicemen shared footage on a live broadcast on their personal accounts on TikTok social network," the statement noted.

