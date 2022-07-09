41 families to initially return to ‘smart’ Aghali village of Azerbaijani Zangilan district

9 July 2022 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A total of 41 families will initially return to the ‘smart’ Aghali village of Azerbaijani Zangilan district [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Zangilan District of Eastern Zangazur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

Hajiyev made the remark at a meeting of heads of diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, held in Shusha city on July 9.

According to him, in connection with the return, serious measures are already underway.

The former IDPs will return to their homes by the end of July, added the official.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz