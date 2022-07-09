Azerbaijan's FM expresses confidence in victorious outcome of peacemaking process

9 July 2022 17:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov expressed confidence in the victorious outcome of a peacemaking process [with Armenia], while delivering a speech at a meeting of heads of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions in Shusha, Trend reports.

According to him, everyone will witness Azerbaijan's progress in peacebuilding in the near future.

The minister also noted Azerbaijan's restoring the violated international law, as a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz