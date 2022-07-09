Azerbaijan's Shusha to receive first residents at the end of 2023

9 July 2022 17:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijan's Shusha will receive its first residents at the end of 2023, Special Representative of the President for Shusha Aydin Karimov said at a meeting of heads of Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions, held in Shusha, Trend reports.

According to him, the primary objective is to create favorable conditions for the former internally displaced persons and ensure their soonest return to their native lands.

"Construction of the first residential complex consisting of 23 buildings has already started in Shusha. The city will be ready to receive its first residents at the end of 2023. This is a matter of pride and a great responsibility for us," Karimov said.

