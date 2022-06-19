Participants of IX Global Baku Forum arrive in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli

19 June 2022 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The plane with the participants of the IX Global Baku Forum landed at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli International Airport and from where the guests will leave for Shusha, Trend reports.

Participants of the IX Global Baku Forum will hold panel discussions in Shusha.

The IX Global Baku Forum on "Challenges to the Global World Order" organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center began its work under the patronage of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on June 16.

---

