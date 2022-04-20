An official welcome ceremony has today been held for President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, who arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Kyrgyz President in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Kyrgyz President.

President Sadyr Japarov saluted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Sadyr Japarov reviewed the guard of honor.

The state anthems of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

Members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Sadyr Japarov, while members of the Kyrgyz delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.

---

