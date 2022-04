By Trend

The 46-years-old Elnur Hasanov, a resident of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, has been heavily injured from a mine explosion in Tartar district’s Hasangaya village, Trend reports,.

Hasanov from Khoilu village of Goranboy district was blown up by a mine while grazing cattle.

He was hospitalized in the Barda Regional Diagnostic Center with a traumatic amputation of both legs below the knee.

