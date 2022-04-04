By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army units continue to carry out the planned disposal of ammunition with expired service life and unsuitable for use in accordance with all security measures, Trend has reported citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

Ammunition disposal will take place at the Seyfali training ground in Ganja, Azerbaijan, from April 4 to April 9.

"The public will be kept up to date on the ongoing explosive work. We urge the public once more not to panic; there is no reason to be concerned," the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

A similar procedure was carried out by the ministry between March 28 and April 2.

