Azerbaijan is currently one of the key partners of Italy, the country's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Italy Luigi Di Maio said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

According to Di Maio, it’s necessary to diversify energy resources, and Italy has plans for energy security.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Italy cooperate at a high level not only in the energy sector, but also in other sectors of the economy.

