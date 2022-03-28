On March 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

During the conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed President Ilham Aliyev about the situation in Ukraine.

The presidents stressed the importance of establishing humanitarian corridors and continuing peace talks.

During the phone conversation, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine, including medical supplies.

President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan always attaches great importance and pays special attention to humanitarian issues.

--

