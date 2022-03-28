Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree approving the "Regulation on the State Commission for International Humanitarian Aid".

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers was instructed to approve the "Rules for the receipt, accounting, delivery to the destination, storage, protection and distribution of humanitarian cargo entering the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan" within four months and inform the President of Azerbaijan about this, also resolve other issues, arising from this decree.

The Decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic No. 164 dated March 9, 1995 approving the "Regulation on the State Commission for International Humanitarian Aid," is annulled.

