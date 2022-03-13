By Trend

Azerbaijan is ready to host a meeting between Ukraine and Russia, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said on the sidelines of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya, Trend reports citing "Anadolu" agency.

Speaking about this proposal of the Ukrainian side, he noted that Azerbaijan is always ready to hold such a meeting.

"This proposal was made by the Ukrainian side. If there is such an intention, we are always ready to accept this meeting. Azerbaijan has previously hosted a meeting between Russian generals and the United States, as well as a meeting within the Russia-NATO dialogue. The logic here is that Azerbaijan is not a member of either NATO or the CSTO. At the same time, Azerbaijan is the chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement. We see a crisis taking place in Ukraine. Azerbaijan continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," Hajiyev said.

He added that the presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey are making efforts to end the conflict in this country.

