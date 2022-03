A meeting is being held between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, Azertag reported on March 10.

President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President Ilham Aliyev at Cankaya Palace.

The presidents posed together for official photos.

will be updated.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz