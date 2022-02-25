By Trend

The team of doctors from one of the largest Turkey's hospitals, VM Medical Park Hospital, arrived in Azerbaijan, the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASAN) told Trend.

The team was composed of neurosurgeons, plastic surgeons, and pediatric hematologists.

Doctors examined 20 war veterans who returned to Azerbaijan after successfully completing the treatment in Turkey and a child from a martyr's family. These doctors also performed the surgery on Azerbaijani veterans in Turkey.

Since February 2021, on the basis of doctors' opinions, the YASHAT Foundation has been sending Azerbaijani veterans of the Second Karabakh War to Turkey for treatment. To date, 165 veterans have been operated on and treated in various hospitals in Turkey, out of which 119 returned to their homeland. Some 46 seriously wounded veterans are currently under treatment in Turkey.

