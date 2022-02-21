By Trend

During President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Moscow, a document on alliance between Azerbaijan and Russia is expected to be signed, Russian media reported.

As Trend has learnt, the signing of this document is indeed expected.

In June 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkey signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations. A similar document is expected to be signed between Azerbaijan and Russia. Work in this regard began in early 2021.

At the end of 2021, President Ilham Aliyev announced in his New Year's address to the nation that Russian-Azerbaijani relations would rise to a qualitatively new level.

Therefore, the signing of an alliance document between Russia and Azerbaijan is not a new issue.

