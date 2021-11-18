By Trend

Javier Colomina Píriz, Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia has expressed concern over the persistent tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

NATO supports the normalisation process and the settlement of the remaining issues, he wrote on Twitter.

Seven servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and 10 were wounded as a result of the military provocation committed by Armenia on November 16 on the state border with Azerbaijan.

