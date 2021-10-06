By Trend

Amendments to the bill "on Independence Day" have been proposed in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on Wednesday.

According to the bill, May 28 is proposed to be celebrated in the country as Independence Day, and October 18 - as Independence Restoration Day.

Currently, May 28 is celebrated in Azerbaijan as the Day of the Republic, being a non-working day. The new bill proposes to rename this holiday and celebrate it from now on as Independence Day.

October 18 is currently celebrated as the Day of State Independence and is considered a working day. In the new bill, it is proposed to rename it and mark it as the Day of Restoration of Independence.

It is noted that October 18, 2021, marks the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence. For the first time since 1991, the Azerbaijani people will celebrate this date as victorious people who restored the territorial integrity of their country.

The bill will be discussed at today's meeting of the parliamentary committee on legal policy and state-building.

--

