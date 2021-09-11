By Trend

Head of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov expressed condolences to Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff General of the Army Yashar Guler, Trend reports on Sept.11 citing the ministry.

"I’m deeply saddened by the news of the death and injury of servicemen of the armed forces of fraternal Turkey as a result of an attack treacherously committed in the Syrian city of Idlib," Hasanov said. "I wish peace to the souls of the victims, share the grief of loss with their families, and express deep condolences to their families."

"I wish recovery to all the injured soldiers. Your grief is our grief. I’m confident that the Turkish armed forces will successfully complete operations to combat terrorism," he added.

Two Turkish soldiers were killed and three were injured as a result of an attack by unknown persons in northern Syria in the province of Idlib.

---

