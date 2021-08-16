By Vafa Ismayilova

Baku has dismissed as fake Yerevan reports that an Armenian soldier was killed in a shooting from Azerbaijan.

"We report that by spreading the misinformation, the opposite side is trying to hide the fact of murder in Armenia of a serviceman as a result of an internal conflict," the Defence Ministry said on August 16.

As earlier reported, the Armenian armed forces have been firing at the Azerbaijani positions in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Nakhchivan's Sadarak region since 0930 (GMT+4) on August 16, using assault rifles and submachine guns.

Nakhchivan's Sadarak region has been in the centre of the worst escalation of tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the past few weeks since the signing of the November statement that ended the last year’s hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

