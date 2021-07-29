By Trend

The first Turkic digital media platform, Turkic World (www.turkic.world), combining news from Turkic-speaking states and created on the initiative of the Azerbaijani Trend News Agency and Turkish Albayrak Media Group, is now available in two more languages, Trend reports.

From now on, participants of the project can publish their news on the media platform also in Russian and English languages. In May 2021, the Kyrgyz Kabar National Information Agency joined the project.

The media structures of other Turkic-speaking states are also expected to be involved in the project soon.

The issue of deepening ties is at the center of attention of the leaders of the Turkic-speaking countries, and the creation of a common media platform is important to demonstrate the further level of development of interstate relations.

On May 24, the presentation of the first digital project Turkic World (www.turkic.world) took place in Baku. The project presentation ceremony was attended by representatives of the heads of media structures, diplomats of the Turkic-speaking states, parliament members and representatives of the public.

The unique software makes it possible to improve the project and connect other Turkic-speaking states to the established digital platform. A mobile version of the digital platform has also been developed.

---

