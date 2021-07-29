By Trend

The prestigious Turkish Yenisafak online newspaper has begun publishing articles of Trend News Agency in English, Trend reports.

The English version of the Yenisafak website now publishes news of Trend News Agency and the Anadolu State Agency.

Earlier, the English-language Azernews newspaper and the Yenisafak newspaper launched the first Azerbaijani-Turkish media project, within the framework of which a separate page was allocated in the print version of Azernews newspaper for the publication of Turkish news in the spheres of politics, economy, society and culture from the Yenisafak newspaper.

The project is intended to contribute to the further development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, including in the field of media and information exchange.

