The last appartment building under construction for journalists has not yet been commissioned by the contractor company, Trend reports on July 2 referring to executive director of the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov.

"We do not have exact information when the building will be commissioned,” Ismayilov added. “The names of journalists who will be provided with these apartments are unknown. If such a decision is made, we will inform the public about it."

