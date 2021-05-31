By Trend

Today, most observers agree that the provocation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, committed by the Armenian side, is mainly related to the pre-election situation in Armenia, Doctor of Historical Sciences Niyazi Niyazov told Trend on May 31.

“The purpose of these provocations is to destroy the rating of acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and ensure the victory of the forces supporting former Armenian President Robert Kocharian in the upcoming parliamentary election,” Niyazov, who is also a professor of the Department of International Relations in the Post-Soviet Space of St. Petersburg State University, stressed.

“At the same time, it is necessary to understand that there are still quite a lot of people in the Armenian Armed Forces who are also supporters of Kocharian and who, perhaps not openly, are still ready to support his provocations, policy and coming to power,” the professor said.

The professor added that in case of non-fulfillment of the points of the trilateral statement dated November 10, 2020 [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict], it is possible to say that Armenia will be unable to get out of the situation in which it finds itself.

"The issue is the geo-economic and geopolitical impasse, into which Armenia drove itself as a result of the first Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war,” Niyazov said. “This will mean that the further development of Armenia as a country will remain in question."

“The implementation of the agreements dated November 10, 2020, first of all, is in the interests of Armenia itself,” the professor added.

