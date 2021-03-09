By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be cloudy in Baku on March 10. Drizzle is expected in some places in the morning. South-east wind will be followed by mild north-west wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +3-5 °C at night, +6-8 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 764 mm Hg to 768 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

The weather will be mostly rainless in the regions. However, rain is expected in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +10-15 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -3 °C and -8 °C at night, and +2-6 °C in the daytime.

The day will be mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

