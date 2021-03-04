By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be cloudy in Baku on March 5. It will be rainy in some places in the morning.South wind will blow.

The temperature in Baku and the Absheron peninsula will be +4-6 °C at night, +6-8 °C in the daytime, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 768 mm Hg to 764 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent.

Snow and rain are expected in some regions. Mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be +2-6 °C at night, +8-13 °C in the daytime. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 -7 °C at night, and +3-8 °C in the daytime.

As for the medical and meteorological forecast, weak and moderate fluctuation of meteorological factors are expected in the Absheron Peninsula on March 5, which is mainly favorable for weather-sensitive people.

