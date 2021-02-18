By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan received a delegation led by Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev on February 17, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Trend.

While expressing gratitude for the hospitality and warm welcome, as well as for the moral support rendered by Turkey during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, the Azerbaijani prosecutor general conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Turkish president.

The sides stressed that friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully developing in all spheres, including the law enforcement sphere.

The importance of mutual visits at various levels in further strengthening of bilateral relations was stressed during the meeting.

The Turkish president expressed gratitude to President Aliyev for greeting and asked the guest to convey a return greeting to the president of Azerbaijan.

During the visit, the delegation visited a park in Ankara named after national leader Heydar Aliyev, laid a wreath at his monument and revered his memory.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz