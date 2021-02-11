By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron Peninsula on February 12. North-west wind will be followed by mild south wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron Peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 764 mm Hg to 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 50-60 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be mostly dry in the regions. It will be foggy in some places. Mild west wind will strengthen occasionally.

The temperature will be +4-8 °C at night, +13-18 °C in the afternoon, 2-7 °C at night. In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 °C and -6 °C in the highlands, 7-12 °C in the daytime, 15-17 °C in some places.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

