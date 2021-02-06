By Trend

Ambassadors, military attachés, and heads of representations of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan have arrived in the village of Jojug Marjanli of the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

Representatives of the diplomatic corps will get acquainted with the situation in the village.

Then, the officials will visit Jabrayil city.

In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev, representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan started to visit the liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts on Feb. 6.

--

