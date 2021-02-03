By Laman Ismayilova

Baku awaits changeable cloudy and foggy weather on February 4. Southwest wind will blow.

The temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-12 °C in the daytime in the Absheron peninsula, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

In Baku, the temperature will be +4-6 °C at night, +9-11 °C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will drop from 765 mm Hg above-average to 761 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-80 percent at night and 60-65 percent in the daytime.

The weather is expected to be mostly rainless in the regions. Fog will be observed in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +1-6 °C at night, +11-16 °C in the afternoon.

In the mountains, the temperature will be -2 °C and +3 °C at night, -4-8 °C in the highlands, +6-11 °C in the daytime.

The day is expected to be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

