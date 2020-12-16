By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on Dec. 16 on the appointment of Elman Abdullayev as the permanent representative of Azerbaijan to UNESCO.

In accordance with other orders of the president, Abdullayev was recalled from his post of Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Ethiopia, Kenya, Djibouti, and Rwanda, as well as from the post of Azerbaijan's permanent representative to the African Union and the UN Office in Nairobi.

