Heads of the Karbala Chamber of Commerce and the Iraqi Businessmen Union sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President.

We congratulate on this blessed success the Republic of Azerbaijan and its people struggling to achieve victory in the battles for the Karabakh region. We congratulate our brothers for the liberation of their land and the return to normal life, and hearing the call to prayer from the tens of mosques after 30 years of occupation who ended the struggle in Karabakh with their just struggle. Mercy for Azerbaijan's heroic martyrs and speedy recovery of your wounded. Azerbaijan has made an important gain on the battlefield and at the negotiating table.

We, in turn, assure that our country will further remain on the side of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We look forward to strengthening and deepening the bonds of cooperation and effective communication for the business community and the development and growth of all business sectors.

With appreciation and best regards,

Nabeel Salman Ali Alanbary

Chairman of the Karbala Chamber of Commerce,

Ahmed Abdel Abbas Al-Waeli

President of the Iraqi Businessmen Union

Branch of the Holy City of Karbala," the letter said.

--

