By Trend

‘Freedom to Karabakh’ park will be created in Turkey’s Ankara city to commemorate the glorious victory of Azerbaijan in the patriotic war for the liberation of Armenian-occupied lands, the city’s mayor Mansur Yavash said during Trend News Agency's project Baku-Istanbul teleconference, Trend reports.

According to Yavash, the memory of the sons of Azerbaijan, who died heroically on the fronts of the patriotic war, will be immortalized in the park.

He also noted that the existing avenue of Azerbaijan in Ankara will be reconstructed.

The mayor also said that from the very beginning of the patriotic war, the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkey have been waving on the fortress in Ankara and the building of the city hall.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh problem has always remained on the agenda in Turkey, which has always attached great importance to what is happening in fraternal Azerbaijan," he pointed out.

Yavash added that he intends to visit Azerbaijan in the near future.

"Glory to the God that the Azerbaijani lands have been liberated from occupation. We see the current situation in which the Armenians, who prided themselves on their allegedly ‘strong army’, found themselves. We followed the victories of Azerbaijan with great joy. Our congratulations to fraternal Azerbaijan!" he concluded.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

