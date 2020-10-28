By Trend

A group of MPs of Azerbaijan will leave for Chisinau on Oct. 29 to observe the presidential elections to be held in Moldova on November 1, Trend reports.

Vice-speaker, Head of the Committee of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Adil Aliyev, MPs Sabir Hajiyev, and Rufat Guliyev will observe the elections as part of the observation mission of the CIS PA, MP Ramin Mammadov - through the CIS Executive Committee.

The MPs will get acquainted with the conditions created in polls for voting, will observe the voting process.

The visit will end on November 3.

